I Have No Regrets Choosing Nigeria Over England – Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi has stressed that he has no regrets for choosing his ancestral home over England in international football.

Alex Iwobi was born in Lagos, Nigeria but was raised in London and had his basic football education at Arsenal Football Academy. He graduated from the academy and started his professional football career at the club.

Due to his skills and enormous potential, Alex Iwobi represented England at Under-16, Under-17, and Under-18 levels. Despite that, he opted to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Iwobi made his international debut for Nigeria on March 25, 2016, against Egypt in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Advertisement

Since then, the former Everton versatile midfielder who now plays for Fulham has gone on to become one of the most prominent members of the national team.

“I wouldn’t say I have any regrets. I’d like to say I respected England, they gave me a lot of opportunities and I was able to do them proud,” Alex Iwobi told Hotsports Nigeria.

“But I feel more at home with Nigeria. I feel this is where I’m at home and where I represent, like my family, everyone. I’ve grown up in a Nigerian culture so I’d say that I have no regrets about picking Nigeria over England

Advertisement

“I’ve been here for a while now and I’m familiar with the team. Even from the first time I came here they always made me feel welcome.

“I’m always enjoying myself not just when we are playing matches but in training. In the camp, it’s like one big family so it makes it easier for me to express myself and join in.

“I’m enjoying my time and hopefully there’s more years to come as well.”

Advertisement