Ryan Alebiosu Recounts Two-Year Knee Injury Ordeal

Super Eagles defender, Ryan Alebiosu has revealed how an unexplained knee problem kept him out of football for about two years during his teenage years, describing the experience as depressing and frustrating.

The Blackburn Rovers right-back said the problem began when he was around 15, affecting both knees and leaving him unable to run or walk properly. Despite seeking medical attention, doctors could not identify the cause of the pain or determine whether he needed surgery.

“They did not know what was going on. I could not run. I could not walk. They did not know if I needed surgery or anything with it because I had pain in both of my knees and they did not know what was causing it. It was non-specific knee pain,” he told the Lancashire Telegraph.

Alebiosu said watching other young players develop while he remained sidelined made the experience particularly difficult.

“Obviously, it was kind of depressing having about two years of not playing football because of this knee injury. This was when I was about 15 and went on for a couple of years. I could not play,” he said.

“It was frustrating because I was a kid and everyone was progressing and I was just waiting to see when this was going to go away. I was always hoping for the best, to be honest.”

The pain gradually subsided as he grew older, with his speed returning when he was around 18. The 24-year-old has since rebuilt his career, playing for Arsenal, Crewe Alexandra, Kilmarnock, Kortrijk and St Mirren before joining Blackburn Rovers in 2025.

Since arriving at Blackburn, Alebiosu has made 50 appearances, featuring as both a right-back and a right wing-back. He believes regular playing time has helped him improve his overall performance.

“Playing week in, week out, establishing myself a bit, I feel like there has been a lot of improvement in my game,” he said.

However, the defender admitted that the physical demands of the Championship remain challenging, particularly the amount of running required. He said taking time to rest and recover has helped him manage the workload.

“With all the running I do, taking that time off to rest certain parts of my body, certain things that I have been going through body-wise, it has been brilliant,” he said.

Alebiosu has also made his mark on the international stage, earning his Super Eagles debut in Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Uganda at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on 30 December. He played the full 90 minutes as Nigeria secured the win.