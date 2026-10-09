Osinachi Ohale Joins Como 1907 After Leaving Mexican Club

Former Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale has joined Italian side Como 1907 on a free transfer following her departure from Mexican club Pachuca.

The 34-year-old centre-back spent three years at Pachuca, scoring six goals in 81 league appearances before completing her return to Italian football.

Osinachi Ohale previously played for AS Roma in 2020 and is delighted to begin a new chapter with Como.

“I’m happy to return to Italy and embark on this new experience here in Como; I have a very positive feeling about it. I’m ready to do whatever the coach asks of me to help the team,” she said, according to the club’s official website.

Como 1907 Women’s Technical Director Nils Nielsen said the Nigerian international’s experience would strengthen the team’s defence.

“Osinachi is a very experienced and good defender. Representing Nigeria for more than 15 years, many as captain, her international experience is extremely valuable for us,” Nielsen said.

“Her ability to place herself in the right spot defensively, and her 1 on 1 skills in marking as well as aerial strengths will help the team for sure.”

Ohale began her professional career in Nigeria in 2008 and has since played in the United States, Sweden, Italy, Spain and Mexico.

At international level, she represented Nigeria for more than 15 years, captaining the Super Falcons on several occasions and winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) five times.

Naija News reports that Osinachi Ohale announced her retirement from international football in September, bringing her career with the Nigerian national team to an end.