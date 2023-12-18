Virgil Van Dijk Claps Back At Roy Keane For Calling Him “Arrogant”

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk has clapped back at Manchester United legend, Roy Keane for describing him as being arrogant.

After Manchester United drew 0-0 with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, December 17, Virgil van Dijk came out to claim that “there was only one team trying to win the game”.

The Dutch defender went on to stress that Manchester United sat back with the hope of scoring through a counter attack, adding that the Red Devils celebrated the draw like a win.

Recall that Liverpool were unable to score despite having 69% of the ball and 34 shots, due to United’s defensive style of play.

In reaction to Van Dijk’s comments, Roy Keane who serves as a Sky Sports analyst said there was “arrogance coming out of him [Van Dijk], dissing United like that”.

The Netherlands international swiftly clapped back stressing that he likes Roy Keane, and “if he said that then it’s fine”.

Virgil van Dijk continued: “He is Manchester United throughout and I understand he could react like that but I felt what I said and there is no arrogance in that.

“Everyone who watched the game probably felt the same. We move on. We had the opportunity and we couldn’t score and that’s the frustrating part.”

On why Liverpool failed to score against United despite recording so many shots, van Dijk said: “Maybe [we were] trying to force it a little bit at times and we could have made a better decision but it was hard to break the low block down.

“You push, you push, you push and try to do everything in your power but it was one of those days we couldn’t find the right decision to score a goal.

“At times – I won’t say every time – we forced it too much to find a solution which wasn’t there but that’s football.”