Only two wins were recorded in the four Premier League games that were played simultaneously earlier today, April 27, as Sheffield United became the first side to be relegated this season.

The heaviest victory in the Premier League matchday 35 so far was witnessed at St. James’ Park where Newcastle United slammed Sheffield United 5-1. The big defeat sealed Sheffield’s relegation.

Two goals from Alexander Isak, alongside a goal from Bruno Guimarães, Callum Wilson, and an own goal from Ben Osborn, cancelled out Sheffield United’s 5th-minute goal scored by Anel Ahmedhodžić.

The 5-1 win has pushed Newscaster United to the 7th spot on the league table with 53 points in 34 games, while the heavy defeat has left Sheffield United relegated with 16 points in 35 games.

At Molineux Stadium, Wolves defeated Luton Town 2-1 courtesy of goals from Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes. Carlton Morris scored the consolation goal for Luton in the 80th minute.

Wolves are now placed 10th, while Luton are still at the 18th spot after the defeat.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United couldn’t beat struggling Burnley as they ended up recording a 1-1 draw. After playing a scoreless draw in the first half, Antony scored the opening goal in the 79th minute.

Unfortunately, Manchester United couldn’t maintain the lead until the end of the game as the VAR concluded that Andre Onana clattered over an opponent inside the penalty area during a corner kick. Zeki Amdouni converted the penalty to end the game in a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United are currently in the 6th spot after the draw, while the draw left Burnley in the 19th spot.

It also ended 1-1 at Craven Cottage between Fulham and Crystal Palace. Goals from Rodrigo Muniz for Fulham and from Jeffrey Schlupp for Burnley made all the difference.

The draw has left Crystal Palace at the 14th spot, while Fulham are now placed 13th on the league table.