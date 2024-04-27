West Ham United End Liverpool Premier League Title Race

West Ham United have hugely limited Liverpool’s chances of remaining in the Premier League title race with an unexpected 2-2 draw.

Liverpool who have suffered three successive defeats in all competitions, one of which knocked them out of the Europa League campaign, were expected to bounce back today against West Ham United.

Unfortunately for coach Jurgen Klopp who is leaving Liverpool this summer, he couldn’t organize his team well enough to beat West Ham at London Stadium.

The hosts got the match opener in the 43rd minute of the game through the boots of Jarrod Bowen. The first half ended with West Ham maintaining the slim lead.

Three minutes after the commencement of the second half, Andrew Robertson scored the equalizer for the Reds.

From that point, he was looking like Liverpool would run away with the expected win as West Ham goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola gave them the lead in the 65th.

77th minute later, Michail Antonio scored the equalizer for West Ham as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The draw means that Liverpool remain in the third spot on the league table with 75 points in 35 games, a point below second-placed Manchester City who have two games in hand, and two points below first-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand.

As it stands, Manchester City will have to lose two games and draw a game in their last five games before Liverpool can return to contention for the league title this season.

This permutation is practically impossible due to the hot form of Manchester City and the caliber of low-level games they have left.

As for West Ham United, the draw left them in the 8th spot with 49 points in 35 games.