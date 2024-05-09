Premier League Unveils Five Nominees For Manager Of The Season Award

While football enthusiasts are anticipating the winner of the 2023-2024 Premier League title, the corner of their eyes will be on the manager who will emerge as the best in the league.

On Thursday, April 9, the Premier League unveiled the shortlist of five coaches who have been nominated for the Premier League manager of the season.

As expected, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola is top on the list and he is most likely to win the award if he leads the club to win their fourth league title in a row.

Guardiola has led Manchester City to 35 league games this season in which they recorded 25 wins, 7 draws, and three defeats. They are currently second in the Premier League table with 82 points, a point below Arsenal.

Also as expected, Mikel Arteta of Arsenal has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award thanks to how he has been able to contend with Pep Guardiola for the league title.

Mikel Arteta and his boys are currently topping the Premier League table with 83 points in 36 games, a point above second-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand.

So far this season, Arteta’s Arsenal have recorded 26 wins, five draws, and 5 defeats. They need City to lose at least a game to stand a better chance of winning the league title this season.

Coach Jurgen Klopp is also nominated for the award even though his club, Liverpool, are no longer in contention for the Premier League title.

Klopp and his boys are currently third on the league table with 78 points in 36 games after recording 23 wins, 9 draws, and four defeats so far this season.

Other nominees are Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and coach Unai Emery of Aston Villa who is on the verge of qualifying Villa to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1996.