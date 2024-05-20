Pep Guardiola Gives Hint On His Manchester City Exit After Winning 6th EPL

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has hinted that he might leave the club sooner than expected after winning his 6th Premier League title in 8 years.

Pep Guardiola was made the manager of Manchester City in 2016 after leaving the German Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich in the same year.

Since then, Pep Guardiola has made the then-inconsistent City become a force in the Premier League and European football.

In his eight-year reign at the club, the Spanish tactician has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, two Community Shields, one UEFA Champions League, one Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola took Manchester City to an entirely new level when he led the side to win their fourth successive Premier League title this season. Before him, no manager, not even the legendary former Manchester United coach, Sir Alex Ferguson, was able to achieve such a feat in the league.

After winning the 2023-2024 Premier League season, Guardiola noted that Manchester City are in their golden era. The Spanish tactician whose contract with City will expire on June 30, 2025, noted that he is closer to leaving City.

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying after eight years. We have talked with the club — my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk,” Guardiola said.

The 53-year-old Spanish tactician added, “When I moved here if someone had said I would win six leagues in seven seasons I would say you’re insane – no way.

“All these players for Manchester United and Liverpool and Chelsea, all these teams. Now is our period. We are part of that.”