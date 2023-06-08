West Ham United Join Race To Sign Samuel Chukwueze

Premier League club, West Ham United have reportedly shown interest in buying Villarreal and Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer.

West Ham United who just won the Europa Conference League on Wednesday, June 7, are believed to need a wide attacker and Samuel Chukwueze is a perfect fit for the role.

Aside from Jarrod Bowen who scored West Ham’s winning goal against Fiorentina during the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday, coach David Moyes does not have another viable option for Chukwueze’s wing.

Hence, the mid-table Premier League club have joined the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, and fellow mid-table team Aston Villa in pursuit of Chukwueze’s signature.

The 24-year-old had an exceptional season with the Yellow Submarines last season, helping the club finish in fifth place in La Liga, a spot that has qualified them for Europa League football ahead of next season.

Chukwueze finished the season with 13 goals and 11 assists in 50 games across all competitions, making him Villarreal’s most productive attacking player.

It will be extremely tough for Villarreal to hang onto one of their prized stars since the player’s current contract expires in 2024.

Chukwueze is reportedly not happy that he earns just €36,154 a week at the Spanish club and he is demanding improved wages. But Villarreal are said not to be willing to meet the demands of the Nigerian star.

Hence, if Villarreal fail to extend Chukwueze’s contract as soon as possible, he might have to leave the club for one of his suitors this summer.