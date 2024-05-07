Erik Ten Hag To Remain Man United Coach, Michael Owen Calls For His Sack

Manchester United will not sack coach Erik ten Hag before the club’s FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.

Since Manchester United lost 4-0 to Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6, there have been heated speculations that the days of Erik ten Hag are numbered at Old Trafford.

The defeat was United’s 4th in the last seven games and has limited the club’s Chances of qualifying for European competition ahead of next season.

Unfortunately, United’s poor run of form is coming days before their clash with Premier League title contenders Arsenal on Sunday, May 12.

As it stands, the best chance Erik Ten Hag and his boys have to qualify for the Europa League is to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Hence, a report by Daily Mail earlier today claimed that United have decided to keep Ten Hag on the job until the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United striker, Michael Owen, has urged the current owners of the club to sack coach Erik ten Hag after the club’s embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6.

Speaking on Premier League Production, Owen said, “I have said it for a long time that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job, I have been saying it for ages and ages.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season.

“I almost wonder now, they’ve got a cup final and they’ve got a few important games that could mean European football next year or not.

“At some point, you’ve got to make a decision, they are going to get absolutely hammered by Manchester City [in the FA Cup final], they’re going to get annihilated, in fact, Arsenal will smash them to bits at Old Trafford.”