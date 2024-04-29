Mutiu Adepoju States What Super Eagles Must Do Against South Africa

Former Nigeria international, Mutiu Adepoju has listed out what the Super Eagles and the fans must do during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host South Africa in Uyo for the first leg of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers tie on June 3. After that, the Nigerian team will fly to Abidjan to take on Benin Republic on June 10, 2024.

Nigeria are condemned to beat the two teams if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently sitting in the 3rd spot in Group C of the qualifiers with 2 points in 2 games, a point below second-place South Africa, and two points below first-place Rwanda.

In his analysis of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers involving Nigeria against South Africa and the Benin Republic, Mutiu Adepoju believes that it would be tough for Nigeria but they can scale through if the Eagles are properly motivated.

“South Africa is not going to be easy, we defeated them in the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and our women defeated them in the Olympic qualifiers,” Adepoju said on Hot Sports.

“It’s always very tough playing against South Africa, just like playing against Cameroon in the past and even Ghana.

“That’s another big opposition. Benin Republic and any team are motivated to play against us.

“What we have to do is try and break them so all the support should be given to the coaches. The players should have that belief that the whole country is behind them.”