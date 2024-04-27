Wilfred Ndidi Celebrates His Potential Return To Premier League Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has taken to his X page to celebrate his club, Leicester City’s return to the Premier League club.

Wilfred Ndidi has been playing for Leicester City since he joined them from KRC Genk of Belgium on January 3, 2017, for a transfer fee worth €17.60 million.

At the time Ndidi joined the club, Leicester City were just fresh from winning the Premier League title for the first time in their history and were an emerging force in the league.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t hit the height they enjoyed in the 2015-2016 season until in 2020-2021 season in which they won their first and only FA Cup title, and then they won the Community Shield in the 2021-2022 season.

Despite the glorious run, they suffered a heavy setback in the 2022-2023 season as they returned to the Championship for the second time in 11 years.

Fortunately for them, they were able to bounce back to the Premier League within just a season and Wilfred Ndidi played a prominent role in the campaign.

In the game that confirmed their return to the elite league which was against a former Premier League club, Southampton, the 27-year-old Nigerian defensive midfielder scored a goal to seal a 5-0 win for Leicester.

Though they have gathered enough points to gain promotion to the Premier League, they still need at least two more wins to secure the English Championship title.

To celebrate Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League, Wilfred Ndidi wrote: “Congratulations to me, the boys, the staff, the club and the amazing fans.. 2 more to go!!! We back!!”

Note that the contract between Wilfred Ndidi and Leicester City will expire at the end of this season which means that the Nigeria international might not be seen in action with Leicester in the Premier League next season except if the two parties agree on an extension before then.