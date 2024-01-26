Jurgen Klopp Explains Why He Is Leaving Liverpool

The outgoing manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, has explained that he has to leave the Premier League club at the end of this season because he is not a “young rabbits anymore”.

Jurgen Klopp who has been the manager of Liverpool since 2015 and helped them to return to prominence in English football stressed that he is convinced that leaving the club was the right thing for him to do and has “no regrets”.

Naija News reported earlier today that Liverpool announced Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave the club at the end of this season even though his current contract with the club will expire on June 30, 2026.

After the unexpected announcement, Klopp, who is preparing Liverpool for the FA Cup fourth-round match against Norwich City on Sunday, January 28, told reporters that he had to leave the club because his resources as the club manager are no longer “limitless”.

The 56-year-old German tactician said: “With all the responsibility you have in this job, you have to be top of your game.

“I’ve been doing this 24 years now. When you have the career I had it’s almost impossible to start where I did and arrive at Liverpool.

“I always invested everything I had. I realized my resources are not endless and I prefer to pack everything into this season and then have a break or stop or whatever. We’re not young rabbits anymore and we don’t jump as high as we did.

“I still think it’s the right thing to do. I don’t take these things lightly. I’m convinced it’s right. I have no regrets but a lot of special memories.”

Jurgen Klopp, who had a very tough 2022-2023 season in which they failed to win any title and finished in 6th place in the Premier League, has been having a very fair season this term.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager and his team are currently contending for the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup titles this season.

“I can’t do it on three wheels, I don’t want to be a passenger. My manager skills are based on energy and relationships,” Jurgen Klopp said.

“I am who I am and where I am because of how I am. I cannot be that anymore.”

Klopp said his players didn’t ask too many questions when he announced to them that he was leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

“We have a really strong bond with the players so they didn’t ask questions yet because we are professionals,” he said.

“You can see the boys are in a really good mood. They weren’t having a party when I told them but it was just an announcement.”

On whether he would contribute to finding his successor at the club, Jurgen Klopp noted: “So many people work here with only one idea, to find a perfect solution for Liverpool. The last thing they need is advice from the old man walking out of the door.

“I wish the future of this club the very, very, very best.”

Note that since Jurgen Klopp became the manager of Liverpool, he has helped the club to win seven major titles including one Premier League title, one Champions League, one FA Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, and others.

Story continues below advertisement

Klopp’s Liverpool is currently topping the Premier League table with 48 points in 21 games, five points above Manchester City, who still have a game in hand.