Jurgen Klopp Announces Departure From Liverpool

German professional football manager, Jurgen Klopp, has announced he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Naija News recalls that Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and has since helped the Reds win the Champions League, Premier League and other big trophies.

However, after nine years of memorable experiences at Anfield, the 56-year-old tactician confirmed he will step down at the end of the season.

“Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as #LFC manager at the end of the season, having informed the club’s ownership of his wish to leave his position in the summer, ” a terse statement on Liverpool’s official X handle reads.

Naija News reports that Liverpool currently leads the Premier League table with 48 points after 21 matches.

Pep Guardiola’s side, Manchester City is behind the Reds with 43 points after playing 20 games.

Though Klopp failed to secure Liverpool a slot in the ongoing Championship Leagues campaign, he is leading the Reds to Carabao Cup final against Chelsea next month.