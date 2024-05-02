Jose Mourinho Reveals Why He Stopped Watching Chelsea, Benfica Games

Former manager of Chelsea, Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has stopped watching the club’s games at Stamford Bridge and also the games of Benfica.

Jose Mourinho started his managerial career at Benfica in 2000 but didn’t stay there for too long before he moved to other clubs and then landed at Chelsea in 2004.

While at the Premier League club, he introduced the Stamford Bridge club to a series of successes and made them a household name in European football even though he didn’t win any continental competitions with them.

Mourinho first left Chelsea in 2007 and returned to the club in 2013. Unfortunately, his second spell which ended in 2015 was not as resounding as his first spell.

Despite that, most fans of the club believe the 61-year-old Portuguese tactician can fix the team which has been a shadow of its former self since last season.

At some point this season, the fans often chant his name during games especially when the team is losing a match at Stamford Bridge to influence the club’s owners to re-appoint him.

Mourinho said the chanting has discouraged him from attending football games at Stamford Bridge.

“In London, I live two minutes from Chelsea’s stadium, from my house you can hear the goals and people’s demonstrations”, Jose Mourinho told the Portuguese publication, A Bola.

“The day the stadium started singing my name, I stopped going to football. I have to go to other stadiums.

“It takes 20-30 minutes from my [other] house to [Benfica’s stadium] Luz. I went to two or three games.

“They started asking questions like [will you become manager] and I’m not going anymore. They screwed my life up with those questions.”