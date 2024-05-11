Chelsea Survive Nottingham Forest In Five Goals Premier League Thriller

Chelsea Football Club survived resilient Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in what ended up as an unprecedented five-goal thriller.

Ukrainian winger, Mykhailo Mudryk, who had a relatively quiet game, scored the match opener as early as in the 8th minute.

Despite conceding early, Nottingham Forest who are fighting to escape relegation didn’t relent and their efforts paid off as they secured the equalizer in the 16th minute, through the boots of Willy Boly.

In the second half, Nottingham Forest looked like they were out for the three points as they gave Chelsea a hard fight in the first 26 minutes of the half.

In the 74th minute, former Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi curved the ball in to give Nottingham Forest the lead for the first time in the encounter.

Coach Mauricio Porchetino made a series of substitutions afterwards and one of the substitutes, Raheem Sterling curved the ball into the net in the 80th minute to grab the equalizer.

Two minutes later, Another substitute, Reece James who had been out with a prolonged injury, provided a beautiful cross into the penalty box which Nicolas Jackson scored to seal a 3-2 victory away from home.

With the win, Chelsea are still very much in contention to qualify for a Europa Conference League as they are currently sitting on the 7th spot with 57 points in 36 games, on the same point as 6th placed Newcastle United.

As for Nottingham Forest, they are now occupying the 17th spot on the league table, three points away from the relegation zone.