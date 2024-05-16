Here Are Three Things Still Left To Fight For In the 2023-2024 Premier League Season

The 2023-2024 Premier League season will officially come to an end on Sunday, May 19 with all the ten league fixtures kicking off simultaneously at 4 p.m.

Ahead of the matchday, the Premier League clubs that will represent the league in the UEFA Champions League – Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa – have been confirmed.

Also, Sheffield United and Burnley have been relegated to the second tier of English football.

Below are the three situations that will be decided on the last day of the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign

The winner of the league:

On May 19, 2024, the winner of the 2023-2024 Premier League season will be confirmed as Arsenal managed to drag the title race to the final day of the season.

Manchester City are currently two points above second-placed Arsenal which means that all City need to win the title is to beat West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

A defeat for City and a win for Arsenal over Everton at the Emirates Stadium will hand the title to the Gunners.

Europa League Qualification:

The race for the two Europa League spots are still a bit open as four clubs are still vying for the two slots. Two of the following clubs, 5th placed Tottenham Hotspur, 6th placed Chelsea, 7th placed Newcastle United, and eight placed Manchester United are mathematically in contention for the spots.

Tottenham must beat relegated Sheffield United to hold on to the 5th spot with 66 points, while Chelsea must beat Bournemouth to hold on to the 6th spot with 63 points.

If Chelsea lose their game on Sunday, and Newcastle United win theirs, The Blues will drop to 7th, while Newcastle will move to the 6th spot due to their strong goal difference.

On the other hand, Manchester United have the lowest goal difference (-3) with 57 points, hence, they have the least chance of overtaking the aforementioned clubs. United’s best chance of qualifying for the Europa League is to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25.

Battle For Safety

As mentioned earlier, two clubs – Sheffield United and Burnley have been relegated officially. One cub is expected to join them on Sunday and the most likely club to join them is Luton Town who have 26 points in 37 games.

Nottingham Forest are relatively safe with 29 points in 37 games because they have a -19 goal difference against Luton’s -31 goal difference.

This means that if Nottingham Forest lose their last game of the season, Luton Town will need to beat Fulham with at least 13 goals to stand a chance of overtaking Forest.