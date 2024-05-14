‘When I Arrived At Chelsea, It Was A Mess’ – Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has revealed that when he arrived at the Stamford Bridge side, the club was a chaos due to the number of players at the side.

Recall that when Todd Boehly and his consortium took over Chelsea in 2022, they went into a spending spree as they bought youngsters across the world including Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea decided to splash a whooping €121 million on Fernandez on January 1, 2023, after the Argentine midfielder had a superb run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup which his country won.

Unfortunately, since the 23-year-old Argentina international arrived at the club, he has not been able to hit the ground running as much as expected, especially this season.

So far this season, Enzo Fernandez has managed to score 7 goals and provide three assists in 40 games in all competitions for Chelsea.

In an interview with DSPORTS, Fernandez who is currently battling a groin injury, credited his countryman, Mauricio Pochettino for restoring sanity at Chelsea.

“When I arrived at Chelsea, it was a mess, there were many players”, he said.

“Mauricio brought order and identity to the team, the work ethic is different.

“It changed everything and it’s positive, the group is hardworking now.”

Chelsea who finished below the top 10 last season are currently occupying the 7th spot on the league table despite being one of their worst campaigns.

Enzo Fernandez who is one of the most criticized members of the team revealed that he has been playing games for the club with a groin injury in the last eight months.

He said he decided to undergo surgery because he felt hiding the injury from the club was harming the side.

“I was playing with pain and injections for 8 months”, Fernandez said.

“I had to decide to have surgery, it was the best. I was harming the team and didn’t want to expose myself.

“I’m fine, people can relax. I’m evolving day by day and I’m eager for the Copa America to arrive.”