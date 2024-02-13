Enzo Fernández Comments On His Future With Chelsea

Argentine midfielder, Enzo Fernández has insisted that he has no plans to leave Chelsea, contrary to viral speculations.

Recall that Enzo Fernández joined Chelsea from Benfica for a transfer fee worth €121 million on January 31, 2023.

His arrival to the Premier League club hasn’t helped the club to make progress in the league as they finished way outside the top four and lost out of European football.

So far in the 2023-2024 season, Chelsea has proven to still be in crisis despite spending over £1 billion in recruiting players in the last four transfer windows.

Fernández has not also hit the ground running as well as expected, as he has managed to score 7 goals and provided three assists in 52 games in all competitions.

Hence, since Chelsea has not been reaping the dividends of spending so much in signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and the player is yet to achieve as much as expected, reports claimed that he is unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

But his recent rise in his goalscoring form seems to have proven otherwise, as he has scored two open-play goals in his last two appearances for Chelsea.

After Chelsea’s 1-3 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night, February 12, Enzo Fernández debunked the speculation that he is unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “I’m happy here at Chelsea, I will stay here, we want to play the next Champions League… we will fight for it.

“I don’t know where the leaving rumours came from, to be honest… someone had spoken on social networks.

“I came out to totally deny that story, it’s fake”.