Mikel Arteta Clarifies How Kai Havertz Ended Up At Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has stressed that he wasn’t the one who decided to sign German attacking midfielder, Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz stunned most Chelsea fans when he decided to leave the club for Arsenal on July 1, 2023, for a €75 million transfer fee.

Initially, he seemed like a bad buy because he found it extremely difficult to adapt to life at the Emirates Stadium.

Then, some football enthusiasts often call the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who is now mostly used as a striker, a failed Mikel Arteta project.

However, Kai Havertz has now been able to turn the table around as he has become an important member of Arteta’s team so far in 2024.

Havertz brought his brilliance to the fore when he scored twice against his former club, Chelsea, which Arsenal demolished 5-0 on Tuesday, April 23.

Ahead of Arsenal’s game against Tottenham Hotspur at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, Mikel Arteta clarified how the German international ended up at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish tactician said, “It’s not my decision, it’s our decision.

“We were super aligned with the club’s vision and then obviously on the sporting side, we made a recommendation.

“A lot of people were involved and then you need the ownership to back you as well and make things happen.”