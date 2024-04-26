2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 35 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 35 fixtures will take center stage across England on Saturday, April 27.

At this stage of the Premier League campaign, every game is a final, especially for games involving teams battling relegation, teams contending for the title, and teams battling for a European spot.

Matchday 35 will open with a very explosive fixture between struggling Premier League contender Liverpool and inconsistent West Ham United.

Liverpool, who have lost their last three games in all competitions, are condemned to win this game in London to keep themselves in the Premier League title race.

After the clash at London stadium, four Premier League games will take place simultaneously, including the clash between Manchester United and relegation-threatened Burnley.

The last matchday 35 game on Saturday is between Champions League contenders, Aston Villa, and struggling Chelsea who recently suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

On Sunday, April 28, three big Premier League games will be, including the clash between table-toppers Arsenal and their north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners must win the game to maintain their push for the league title. Inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur must also win the game to maintain their push for a Champions League spot.

Another Premier League title contender, Manchester City will host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City must win the game to remain in control of the Premier League title race.

Below are the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 35 fixtures and kick-off time:

Saturday, April 27

West Ham Vs Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

Wolves Vs Luton Town

3 p.m.

Fulham Vs Crystal Palace

3 p.m.

Newcastle United Vs Sheffield United

3 p.m.

Manchester United Vs Burnley

3 p.m.

Everton Vs Brentford

5:30 p.m.

Aston Villa Vs Chelsea

8 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Bournemouth Vs Brighton

2 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal

2 p.m.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City

4:30 p.m.