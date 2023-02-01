Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea Finally Complete British Record Deal

Chelsea have completed the purchase of Argentine midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, for a British transfer record of 121 million euros.

The amount paid for Enzo Fernandez exceeds the £100 million that Manchester City shelled out to get Jack Grealish in 2021.

When Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar, Fernandez—who only recently signed with Benfica for an estimated £10 million, recorded three shots on target out of seven shots.

According to transfer tracking outlet Transfermarkt, Chelsea spent $289 million in the January transfer window as a result of the 22-year-old’s arrival.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner committed to the Premier League club for eight and a half years.

Under new American owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea have spent more than £550 million overall on 17 new players after smashing the record for summer transfer spending with £270 million.

The amount Chelsea paid for Fernandez ranks as the joint-sixth most expensive signing of all time and is comparable to the 120 million euros that Barcelona paid for France forward Antoine Griezmann in 2019.

Since joining the Primeira Liga team Benfica from Argentine club River Plate, Fernandez has scored four goals in 29 games.

Benfica said on Tuesday night that River Plate will get 25% of the transfer fee or around 30 million euros.

The midfielder, who is 21 years old, was named the World Cup 2022’s Best Young Player of the Competition. The talented ex-Benfica player participated in all seven of Argentina’s games in Qatar, as La Albiceleste won the World Cup for a third time.