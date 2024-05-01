Euro 2024: Jose Mourinho Names His Three Strongest Teams

Portuguese veteran tactician, Jose Mourinho, has identified his three strongest national teams ahead of the forthcoming European Championship (UEFA Euro 2024) in Germany.

Jose Mourinho believes that Portugal, France, and England—excluding the host country—are the strongest teams heading into Euro 2024.

Mourinho, who made his name coaching at Porto before moving to world-renowned clubs like Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, believes that one of his aforementioned strongest teams will win the tournament.

However, he noted that an unexpected country could win a competition with other strong teams like Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, and Italy.

“For me, it’s one of the three strongest teams – Portugal, France and England”, Jose Mourinho told Vila do Conde on Wednesday, May 1, when asked to predict the forthcoming European Championship.

“Surprises can happen, yes. But looking at the quality and quantity of players, I think Portugal has to go there to win.”

Note that the European Championship (Euro 2024) will commence at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 14, 2024 and end on July 14, 2024.

Italy are currently the reigning champions of the tournament. In 2021, they defeated England via penalties to win the tournament at Wembley Stadium.

Based on how star-studded England are, they are seen as one of the favourites to win the tournament, but they have compact France, who finished second in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to contend with.