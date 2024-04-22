Jose Mourinho Claims Man United Didn’t Support Him Like Erik Ten Hag

Former manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho, has lamented how he wasn’t given the kind of support the current coach of the club, Erik ten Hag seems to be enjoying.

A year after coaching Chelsea for the second time, Jose Mourinho was made the manager of Manchester United in 2016. He helped the club to win one EFL Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and one Community Shield.

Despite the relative success he was recording at Old Trafford, the club’s management decided to part ways with Mourinho in 2018, after barely two years in charge of the club.

The 61-year-old Portuguese tactician went on to coach Tottenham Hotspur and then Roma where he was sacked earlier this season after winning the Europa Conference League with the side.

Manchester United have changed a series of coaches since Mourinho’s departure before they settled with Erik Ten Hag ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

In the almost two years reign of Ten Hag, the Dutch tactician has managed to win the EFL Cup and he is currently struggling to qualify the team for a European competition this season.

In an interview with the UK Telegraph, Jose Mourinho said he had a good personal relationship with United’s former chief executive Ed Woodward who was in charge of the executive needs of the club during the reign of the Portuguese coach. He however said their relationship was not too smooth on a professional level.

“My relationship with Ed Woodward was good. Good as in the personal point of view,” Mourinho said.

“Even now we send an SMS. But from a professional point of view, it was not the best. I am who I am. I am a football man. Ed comes from a different background and what Ten Hag has during his time at Manchester United I didn’t have.

“I didn’t have that level of support. I didn’t have that level of trust. So I left sad because I felt I was in the beginning of the process. In some moments, I felt if they trusted me and believed in my experience things could be different.”