Jose Mourinho Says He Is Open To Coaching African Country

Portuguese iconic coach, Jose Mourinho, said he is open to coaching an African country as he said he wants to get a job before the forthcoming major international tournaments.

Jose Mourinho has been without a job since Italian Serie A club, Roma sacked him earlier this season due to a poor run of games.

Since he lost his job, the 61-year-old Portuguese tactician has been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid, his former clubs. He is also linked with England and Portugal national teams.

In an interview with transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano, Jose Mourinho said his objective is to coach a national team but wasn’t sure how long he will have to wait before that can happen.

José Mourinho: “To coach a national team is an objective for me”.

“Maybe right before the World Cup, Euros or the Copa America, African Cup… I can, yes”.

“But waiting two years for that, I don’t know!”.

“Maybe one day it will happen”.

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently looking for a permanent coach, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) attempts to lure Jose Mourinho to the national team.

However, it will be difficult for the NFF to make the deal possible due to the financial complications of the football federation.