Jose Mourinho Announces When He Will Return To Football

Former Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has noted that he is ready to return to coaching in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho is currently without a job after Roma decided to part ways with the Portuguese tactician earlier in the season due to a poor run of games.

Since he was sacked, he has remained jobless as he anticipates a good offer from a top club or even a top national team.

Some Chelsea fans have been asking for the return of Mourinho at Stamford Bridge where he has had two fairly successful stints.

Clubs like Liverpool, FC Barcelona, and Bayern Munich will also need new managers this summer as the current coaches of the aforementioned clubs are expected to exit the clubs at the end of this season.

Some national teams like the Three Lions of England and even Portugal are expected to sack their coaches if they fail to perform well at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Hence, Jose Mourinho is expected to have a couple of good options going into the summer as the coach has made it clear that he can’t say no to an opportunity to coach Portugal’s national team.

“I don’t have a club, I’m free. But I want to work in the summer, I want to work”, the 61-year-old Portuguese tactician told Globo.

“Portuguese team? Never say no, especially in football.

“My life is football, I can coach anywhere and I have no problems.”