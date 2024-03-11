Pochettino Urges His Players To Inform Chelsea Owners If They Need Jose Mourinho

The manager of Chelsea football club, Mauricio Pochettino, has urged the media to ask his players if they want Jose Mourinho to replace him at the club.

Pochettino has been having it very rough since he joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-2024 season. His best run was in the Carabao Cup but he lost the title to Liverpool in the final on February 25.

Pochettino’s worst run seems to be in the Premier League where he has recorded 10 defeats, 6 draws, and just 10 wins in 26 league games.

Due to their poor run in the Premier League, Chelsea are currently placed in the 11th spot on the league table with 36 points in 26 games.

This run forced the club’s fans to chant “f*** off Mauricio” as they chanted for the return of Jose Mourinho, after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Brentford on March 2, 2024.

Mourinho coached Chelsea from 2004 and 2007 and then returned to the club from 2013 and 2015. During those two stints, the 61-year-old Portuguese tactician won Three Premier League, one FA Cup, three league cups, and one Community Shield.

The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan tactician is currently without a job after AS Roma sacked him earlier this season. But most Chelsea fans believe the Portuguese tactician will do a better job at Stamford Bridge than Pochettino.

Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at 9 p.m. later tonight, March 11, the Argentine tactician said: “Look, I respect Jose, he is my friend. He was amazing for this club, his medals here are amazing. We need to be pushing and believe in us and accept the things that come from the fans.

“If the players believe that with another coach they can do better…maybe they can talk with the owner or sporting director. You need to ask the players. You can ask. Do you see me worried about this?”