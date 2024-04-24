Pochettino Blasts Chelsea Players For ‘Giving Up’ Against Arsenal

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, noted that his players were too soft and easily gave up against Arsenal on Tuesday night, April 24, 2024.

On the said date, Chelsea visited Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium for a league game that they were expected to win to continue their push for a European spot.

However, they conceded one goal in the first half of the encounter and four goals within 18 minutes of the second half to return to Stamford Bridge with a massive 5-0 defeat.

Ahead of the game, coach Pochettino, whose side has suffered a series of injuries this season, decided to rest more experienced defenders like Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva, while Malo Gusto couldn’t feature due to fitness issues.

Unfortunately for them, they recorded a humiliating defeat at the hands of Arsenal after almost beating Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals which the Blues lost by a slim 1-0.

Coach Pochettino said, “It’s not difficult to explain. Everyone saw we didn’t compete from the beginning of the game.

“After we conceded the team was so soft. I’m so disappointed with the start because we’re supposed to have full energy and compete better.

“We were not aggressive and we did not concentrate on situations where it is easy to find the solution. That is why I’m so disappointed.”

The coach added, “We were talking at half-time to start differently. But we did not. When we conceded the third goal, the team gave up. It was tough on them.

“We competed really well against Manchester City, it was a fantastic game. But then we did not compete three days later. Maybe we were not fresh.

“It’s not fair to talk about the players we are missing. From the start of the season, we have been missing so many players every single week.

“The team showed a lack of capacity to resist – that is what is the problem.”

Chelsea are now occupying the 9th spot on the league table with 47 points in 32 games.