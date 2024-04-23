Arsenal Humiliate Chelsea To Remain Premier League Table-Toppers

It was a night to forget for Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium earlier today, April 23, as they were humiliated by their London rivals, Arsenal.

Arsenal needed to beat Chelsea to remain on top of the Premier League table, and The Blues needed to win the game to continue to push for a European spot.

In the first half of the encounter, coach Mauricio Porchetino’s side conceded an early goal in the 8th minute courtesy of Leandro Trossard’s strike.

Interestingly, the earlier goal brought the best out of Chelsea as they played more composed than Arsenal, creating a couple of good chances for themselves which they didn’t convert.

The first half ended with the lone goal and the second half saw Chelsea become a complete shadow of their former self. They couldn’t stop the coordinated passes from the Gunners as they conceded two quick goals in the first 15 minutes of the game courtesy of Ben White and Chelsea’s former player Kai Havertz.

Havertz’s goal in the 57th minute was controversial because a foul was committed in the build-up but both the centre referee and the Video Assistant Referee thought otherwise.

In the 65th minute, Kai Havertz scored his second goal of the match after taking advantage of a pass from Bukayo Saka in the penalty box.

Ben White scored a beauty of a goal in the 70th minute to seal an emphatic 5-0 win for the Gunners over Chelsea.

The win means that Arsenal are now topping the Premier League table with 77 points in 33 games, three points above second-placed Liverpool who have a game in hand, and four points above third-placed Manchester City who have two games in hand.

As for Chelsea, they are now in the 9th spot on the league table with 47 points in 32 games.