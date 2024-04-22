Chelsea Suffer Major Fitness Blow Ahead Of Clash With Arsenal

Arsenal will be extremely excited over the news coming from the camp of their London rivals, Chelsea who could be without their star player, Cole Palmer on Tuesday, April 23.

Cole Palmer who has been the brightest light at Chelsea since he arrived at the club from Manchester City last summer, is said to be sick and didn’t train with the Blues earlier today, April 22.

The 21-year-old English attacking midfielder is currently Chelsea’s highest goalscorer in all competitions this season and joint highest goalscorer in the Premier League with 20 goals.

After failing to help Chelsea knock out Manchester City from the semi-finals of the FA Cup, the versatile youngster would have to miss a must-win encounter with league title contenders, Arsenal, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

Aside from him, Chelsea might be without their enterprising defender, Malo Gusto for the Gunners game due to fitness issues.

Injury-prone new arrival, Christopher Nkunku is not also expected to be available for the game even though he has commenced partial team training.

A post by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano reads: “Cole Palmer, not training today due to illness ahead of Arsenal-Chelsea and Malo Gusto currently undergoing medical assessment.

“Christopher Nkunku, still in partial team training.”

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Arsenal clash, Chelsea manager, Pochettino added: “We will see [Tuesday] morning. Today, I don’t believe he can be involved.

“Even if he is good [on Tuesday] maybe he is not in a condition to play. We hope he can recover from this situation and be involved with the team.”