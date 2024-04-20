Trent Alexander-Arnold Explains How Liverpool Influenced Arsenal’s Defeat To Villa

Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that his club contributed to Arsenal’s unexpected 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on April 14.

Before the Premier League matchday 33, Arsenal were topping the league table with a point above Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester City played their matchday 31 game against Luton on April 13 and won 5-1 which pushed them to the top of the table with 2 points above Arsenal and Liverpool pending the outcome of their games the following day.

Interestingly, Liverpool who played against Crystal Palace a few hours before Arsenal played against Aston Villa lost their game with a 1-0 scoreline.

The Gunners were expected to beat Villa to return to the top with a point above City and two points above Liverpool but they lost the game. This result forced the Gunners to drop to second ahead of match 34 fixtures.

In his analysis of the title race, Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool’s defeat to Palace left the Gunners with too much to think about which forced them to lose focus.

“If those fixtures were reversed and we played second and Arsenal played first maybe it would’ve been a different mentality. It all comes down to mentality”, Trent Alexander-Arnold told a press conference on Saturday.

“I think our result played a part in Arsenal’s result. They have potentially got too excited and thought this is our chance, this is what we need to do.

“Maybe they overthought things whereas if we and City both won it made them think, ‘we need to just win’ rather than it being a chance to break away from the pack. None of us have been in a three-horse race, so it’s difficult.”

In the matchday 34, Liverpool will take on Fulham at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, while Arsenal were playing Wolves at the time of writing this report.