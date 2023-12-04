Alexander-Arnold Debunks Alleged Beef With Van Dijk

Liverpool wingback, Trent Alexander-Arnold has debunked insinuation that there is a beef between him and the club’s captain, Virgil Van Dijk.

Alexander-Arnold was the hero in the Premier League game between Liverpool and Fulham on Sunday, December 3. The game was so tense that Fulham almost stole the maximum three points at Anfield Stadium.

During the game, German goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, gifted Liverpool the lead via an own goal in the 20th minute. But the visitors were able to bounce back within four minutes to grab the equalizer through the boots of Harry Wilson.

In the 38th minute, Alexis Mac Allister gave Liverpool the lead which didn’t last throughout the first half as Fulham got the equalizer in injury time of the first 45 minutes through Kenny Tete.

The box-to-box performance of both teams in the first half diminished in the second half as Liverpool and their visitors waited until the last ten minutes before they scored the last set of goals.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid gave Fulham the lead for the first time in the game in the 80th minute. Wataru Endō grabbed the equalizer for Liverpool in the 87th minute. One minute later, Trent Alexander-Arnold grabbed the winner.

During the celebration for Alexander-Arnold’s match-winner, it was noticed that Van Dijk wasn’t as excited as expected. Hence, most football enthusiasts speculated that there was a beef between them.

In contrast to the speculation, Alexander-Arnold claimed that the club’s captain was excited about his goal and even slid on the pitch, a celebration mode that the Dutch defender is not fond of.

The English defender went on to add that the Netherlands international bruised his knee during the slide celebration which left him in pain for the last minutes of the game.

“Virgil Van Dijk is not happy with me! He’s got a cut on his knee! That’s why he doesn’t knee slide”, Alexander-Arnold clarified.

“For somebody like him who’s very calm to be the one that’s knee sliding when he’s not even the one that scored… shows how much it meant to the team”.