Alexander-Arnold Reacts After Southgate Used Him As Midfielder

English wingback, Trent Alexander-Arnold has reacted to coach Gareth Southgate’s decision to use him as a midfielder in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta on Friday, June 16.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is known for his wingback role at Liverpool and even in the Three Lions of England whenever coach Southgate decides to use him in the game.

But in the game against Malta, he didn’t only play as a midfielder, the coach permitted him to wear shirt number ten which reflected his role in the game.

To the amazement of most football enthusiasts who followed the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold did not only give a top performance, he scored a spectacular goal from outside the eighteen-yard box.

After the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta which ended in a 4-0 victory in favour of England, Alexander-Arnold said though he is not used to playing as a midfielder, he felt comfortable in the new role.

“It’s still early doors, I haven’t played it too much, but it feels comfortable, natural,” he told Channel 4.

“It’s somewhere I enjoy playing and where I can see myself playing. It’s about getting myself into this team and trying to be a regular name on the team sheet.

“Today was a good foundation to build on. I’m not too bothered where I play as long as I’m playing.”

On the other hand, the team’s coach, Gareth Southgate hailed the 24-year-old wingback for his outstanding performance in the midfield against Malta, noting that the Liverpool star is “something different” in the position.

“A lot of what happens is going to be dependent on his club, because the fact he has been playing partly in there, with the ball, has helped his transition tonight,” Southgate said on Friday night.

“What was pleasing tonight is that he’s getting used to receiving in tight areas with his back to goal and players behind him, whereas he is used to playing on the touchline, with the play in front of him. He was very comfortable doing that.

“I’ve got no questions in my head. He can do it. It’s just learning some nuances of the role, without the ball especially, but he’s very keen to do it.

“He has enjoyed the project if you like. We talked about it about four weeks ago on the phone and I think he’s been excited by it.

“He showed exactly what we think he could be capable of and he gives us something different from our other midfield players.”