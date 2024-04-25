Liverpool’s EPL Title Hope Suffers Setback After Big Loss Against Everton

Liverpool’s hope of winning another English Premier League before manager Jurgen Klopp’s departure has suffered a significant setback following their woeful defeat to Everton.

Naija News reports that the Reds were beaten 2-0 by Everton at the Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

While still in second place in the table, Liverpool is now three points behind Arsenal, with Manchester City in third place with two games in hand.

Yesterday at Goodison Park, the first goal of the match was scored by Everton in the 27th minute. Jarrad Branthwaite capitalized on a rebound inside the box and skillfully fired the ball into the net.

Earlier in the game, Dominic Calvert-Lewin attempted a header from a very close range towards the top right corner, but Alisson, Liverpool’s goalkeeper, made an outstanding save to deny him.

In the 35th minute, Darwin Nunez had a great opportunity inside the box but failed to convert. His low shot aimed at the middle of the goal was well-stopped by the goalkeeper.

Just before halftime, in the 44th minute, Luis Diaz found himself with time and space inside the box after receiving a precise pass. However, his shot towards the bottom right corner was superbly saved by Jordan Pickford.

In the 57th minute, Dwight McNeil found himself in a favourable position to score. He cleverly created some space for himself and attempted a long-range shot. Unfortunately, his well-executed effort towards the lower part of the crossbar was brilliantly saved by Alisson.

Just a minute later, Everton extended their lead. Dominic Calvert-Lewin outperformed the defence within the six-yard box, leaping above them to meet the corner and skillfully heading the ball into the bottom left corner, resulting in a 2-0 scoreline.

Moving forward to the 70th minute, Luis Diaz seized the opportunity inside the penalty area and swiftly took a shot, only to see it collide against the right post.