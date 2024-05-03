Postecoglou Blames Himself For Tottenham Defeat To Chelsea, Pochettino Hails His Team

The manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou has blamed himself for their defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, May 2.

Postecoglou took his team to Stamford Bridge for one of their outstanding games which they were expected to win to boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

Unfortunately, headers from Nathaniel Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson helped Chelsea to complete a home and away win over Tottenham Hotspur this season.

After the game, Postecoglou said, “It wasn’t a great night. We didn’t have the mindset that I expect us to have, so that’s on me, I’ve got to take responsibility for that.

“Ultimately I’m the one that’s putting them out there and preparing them for it.

“We were so far off it I’ve got to look at myself and see how I’m preparing this team for it.”

Chelsea went into the game with a completely depleted squad as the team continued to struggle with different degrees of injuries. Things were so bad for the side that the club’s coach, Mauricio Pochettino named a bench comprising of mostly academic players.

Despite that, his team was able to withstand Tottenham Hotspur, especially in the second half where Spurs were fully in control of the game in terms of ball possession.

After the 2-0 win, Pochettino said, “Today was an easy team selection for us, but at the same time we showed to everyone that football is not about names. It’s about being competitive, about behaving like a team.

“Even if you have big players, big names, if they don’t play like today, trying to help the team in a defensive situation or when we have the ball to believe in every single offensive action we can score, then it’s impossible because the Premier League is so competitive.”