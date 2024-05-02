Aubameyang Reflects On “Disappointing” Stay At Chelsea

Former Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he almost lost himself at Chelsea due to how he found it difficult to break into the team’s starting eleven.

Aubameyang attained legendary status in club football while at Arsenal between 2018 and 2022. The 34-year-old French-born Gabonese striker had to leave the Gunners in 2022 after falling out with the club’s coach, Mikel Arteta.

He joined FC Barcelona in February 2022. But to the surprise of many, he decided to move to Chelsea in the summer of 2022, a move that didn’t work out well for the Gabon international.

Things were so bad for Aubameyang that he played only 15 games in the Premier League throughout the 2022-2023 season in which he scored one league goal.

Due to his struggle at Stamford Bridge, he had to move to Marseille in 2023 where he has scored 14 league goals in 31 games.

“I understood from December, that the season was over, I already wanted to leave, but you can’t play for more than three clubs,” Aubameyang told L’Equipe.

“I asked myself: is this what it means to be old? And I answered: It’s you who decides. Either you decide to follow this path and say to yourself maybe it’s old age. Or you say, no, that’s bullsh*t, I still have things to do.

“I was disappointed and jaded, I got a little… ‘lost,’ that’s a big word, but I let myself go.”