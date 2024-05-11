John Terry Explains Why Chelsea Should Keep Pochettino

Former Chelsea captain, John Terry doesn’t see the need why the club should consider sacking coach Mauricio Pochettino yet despite the inconsistent run of games.

Pochettino was named the manager of Chelsea ahead of the 2023-2024 season with the hope that he can help return the club to winning ways.

Unfortunately, Pochettino has found it extremely tough to do as much as expected with a crop of players who are mostly under 23 years old.

So far this season, Chelsea have recorded 15 wins, 9 draws, and 11 defeats in 35 Premier League games. This performance has landed them in the 7th spot on the league table with 54 points.

As it stands, Chelsea have the possibility of qualifying for at least the Europa Conference League especially if they win their last three games this season.

But most fans of the club are not impressed with the fact that Chelsea are not contending for a top-four finish and lost the Carabao Cup title to Liverpool. Hence, they are pushing the owners to sack him.

On his part, Terry doesn’t think Mauricio Pochettino should be sacked at the end of this season as he advocates for more time for the Argentine tactician.

“I think Poch has done well. It was always going to be difficult right from the outset – we were a very young group of players from the outset”, John Terry told the Mirror.

“There were a lot of signings and a big clearout in the summer of not only players but staff as well. There was a big turnaround and obviously, Poch is new in the door.

“I have seen him work, I love the way he works, I love the way he is with the players. He certainly needs a bit of time. I think every club needs stability.”