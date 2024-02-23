Aubameyang Is Europa League All-Time Highest Goalscorer, See Top 8

Former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is currently the all-time highest goalscorer in the Europa League even though he is yet to win the trophy.

Aubameyang has played for a couple of European heavyweight clubs in his career but has not been able to win as many major titles as expected.

The 34-year-old Gabonese striker is currently contracted to Olympique de Marseille after spells at Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea in the last 10 years of his football career.

So far in his football career, Aubameyang has scored 31 goals in the UEFA Europa League and could increase his tally before this season ends.

Note that Gabon international and his new club, Marseille, have qualified for the round 16 stage of the UEFA second-tier club football competition.

The French Ligue 1 club has been paired to play against Spanish La Liga side, Villarreal in the round.

The last time Aubameyang scored in the competition was on Thursday, February 22, 2024, against Shakhtar Donetsk. During the game, which ended 4-1 in favour of the French side, the Gabonese striker scored a goal and provided an assist.

The goal earned Aubameyang the bragging rights of being the Europa League’s all-time highest goalscorer, a goal above former Chelsea striker, Radamel Falcao.

Below are the top eight Goalscorers In Europa League:

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 31 goals

2. Radamel Falcao – 30 goals

3. Aritz Aduriz and Romelu Lukaku – 26 goals

4. Mu’nas Dabbur – 24 goals

5. Kevin Gameiro and Alexandre Lacazette – 22 goals

6. Edin Dzeko – 21 goals