VIDEO: UEFA Abandons Group Fixtures Introduces New Format For Champions League, Europa And Conference League

A new Champions League format has been announced by UEFA, and it will be implemented beginning with the 2024–25 season.

Naija News reports that the European football governing body emphasised that the new structure prioritises selection based on playing “merit,” which means that elite teams will play each other more frequently.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, in a statement released on UEFA official website said, “I am really pleased that it was a unanimous decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, with the European Club Association, European Leagues and national associations all agreeing with the proposal made. Another proof that European football is more united than ever.”

The current Champions League group stage includes 32 clubs divided into eight groups of four. Starting with the 2024/25 season, 36 clubs will participate in the Champions League league phase (previously known as the group stage), giving four more teams the opportunity to compete with Europe’s top clubs.

All 36 of these clubs will compete in a single league competition, with their rankings combined.

Previously known as the group stage, teams will now play eight games in the league phase.

Instead of facing three opponents twice, they will now play eight different teams, half of which will be at home and the other half away.

Similarly, changes will be made to the UEFA Europa League (eight matches against eight different opponents in the league phase) and the UEFA Europa Conference League, which will become the UEFA Conference League beginning in 2024/25 (six matches against six different opponents in the league phase). Both competitions will have 36 teams in the league phase.

View video below for detailed explanation of how the fixtures of the three tiers European tournament will work.