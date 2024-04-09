UEFA Reacts To Terrorists’ Threats Against Venues Of Champions League Matches 

Advertisement

The European football governing body, UEFA, has insisted that the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals will go ahead despite threats from terrorist groups.

Two UEFA Champions League games are scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. today – Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid vs Manchester City.

On Wednesday, two more Champions League quarter-final games are scheduled to take place – Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint Germain vs FC Barcelona.

Ahead of the games, a terrorist group, ISIS, threatened to attack the four match venues, one in France, two in Spain, and one in England.

In reaction to the threats, UEFA issued a statement today, stressing that there are appropriate security arrangements to make the matches go on as planned amid the threats.

“UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,” the statement reads.

“All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

Also, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in England, Ade Adelekan, said: “The UK terrorism threat level remains at ‘substantial’ meaning an attack is likely, and we work closely with colleagues from across Counter Terrorism Policing in planning for events here in London, to take into account any relevant information that could help us to keep those attending safe.

“We’re aware of online and media reports about calls to target matches across Europe and here in London.

“However, I want to reassure the public that we have a robust policing plan in place for tonight’s match and we continue to work closely alongside the club’s security team to ensure that the match passes peacefully.

“As ever, we ask the public to remain vigilant, and if they see any that doesn’t look or feel right, then report it to police or security staff.”

Government authorities in Spain, and France have also reacted to the threats and assured that the UEFA Champions League matches will go on as planned.