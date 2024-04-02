Pedri Predicts 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Finalists

Advertisement

FC Barcelona center-midfielder, Pedri, has revealed that his club is likely to play in the final of the UEFA Champions League as he also predicts the club that Barca could face in the final.

Pedri has been enjoying a very good run in the 2023-2024 season in which he has scored two goals and provided four assists in 24 games in all competitions before he was bedeviled by an injury.

He is currently out with a Hamstring injury which could keep him out of football until April 9, 2024.

In his absence, FC Barcelona have enjoyed a very fair run in the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish La Liga. Recall that Barca knocked out reigning Italian Serie A champions, Napoli from the UCL round of 16 with a 4-2 aggregate win even though Pedri wasn’t available.

The Spanish La Liga giants have been enjoying a good run in the league since February 2024 as they have recorded seven wins without a defeat in the last six weeks.

With this form, Pedri is confident that coach Xavi Hernandez’s Barca will go all the way to the final of the UEFA Champions League this season where they will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

“Barca vs City, although Barca vs Madrid wouldn’t be bad either”, Pedri told the Residency podcast according to Madrid Xtra.

For that to happen, FC Barcelona must first of all knockout Paris Saint Germain from the quarter-final round of the competition.

The Spanish giants will face PSG in the first leg of the tie at Parc des Princes on April 10, and play the return leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on April 16.