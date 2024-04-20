El Clasico: Lamine Yamal Predicts Winner Of Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Clash

FC Barcelona right-winger, Lamine Yamal has predicted the outcome of the El Clasico match which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.

On the said date, Real Madrid who just knocked Manchester City out of the UEFA Champions League will host FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The match is a must-win for FC Barcelona if they still want to keep pushing for the Spanish La Liga title.

They are currently sitting second on the league table with 31 points in 70 games, 8 points away from first-placed Real Madrid.

Hence, a win for Barcelona will reduce the point deficit to five with 6 games left to play. A win for Real Madrid will increase the point gap to eleven which will make it almost impossible for Barca to catch up.

Amidst this difficult situation, Lamine Yamal believes that the El Clasico on Sunday is for his team. The 16-year-old Spanish right winger has made it clear that Barcelona will win 3-1 and he will be one of the goalscorers.

When asked to make his prediction during the game’s pre-match press conference earlier today, Yamal said, “3-1 to Barça, with one goal by me.”

Note that Yamal who was just promoted to FC Barcelona’s senior team from the club’s youth system on July 1, 2023, has scored 6 goals and provided 8 assists in 43 games in all competitions so far this season.