Bayern Vs Madrid UCL Clash: Tuchel Predicts Goal From Serge Gnabry

The manager of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel has predicted that his 28-year-old right-winger, Serge Gnabry will score against Real Madrid later tonight, April 30.

At 8 p.m. later tonight, Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Bayern Munich who are the host of the tie have a 42 per cent chance of winning the match, while their visitors have a 32 per cent chance of winning.

The coaches of the two sides, Thomas Tuchel of Bayern, and Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid are previous winners of the competition. The two clubs are also two of the most successful clubs in the competition.

Hence, it is seen as a very tricky tie which is expected to produce a winner either through a penalty shootout or via a very slim scoreline.

Despite the delicate nature of the game, Thomas Tuchel believes that at least one goal will come from Serge Gnabry who has managed to score two goals in his last five UEFA Champions League appearances.

“Gnabry is going to score against Real Madrid”, Thomas Tuchel said as quoted by Madrid Universal.

“I don’t know how I know, but it’s going to happen.”

Note that Gnabry who joined Bayern Munich on July 1, 2017 from Werder Bremen for just €8 million, has scored five goals and provided 1 assist in 17 games in all competitions for Bayern so far this season.