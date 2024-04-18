Thomas Tuchel, Mikel Arteta Agree On Arsenal’s Problem Against Bayern Munich

The manager of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, has admitted that lack of experience led to Arsenal’s defeat in Germany.

JLikeThomas Tuchel, coach Mikel Arteta also admitted that he and his team faced a more experienced team than, the Premier League club, in the UEFA Champions League.

Recall that Arsenal and Bayern Munich drew 2-2 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, but the Gunners couldn’t finish the job in the return leg on Wednesday, April 17.

Joshua Kimmich’s powerful header was all Bayern Munich needed to knock out the Gunners with a 3-2 aggregate win.

In his assessment of Arsenal, coach Thomas Tuchel said: “For me, they are there. They are there.

“If you watch Arsenal in the last two seasons, it’s so fluid, so impressive, and at the same time it collects points. Always something to learn.

“Maybe what they miss a little bit is experience.”

In the same vein, coach Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports that his team tried, but Bayern Munich’s experience made the difference.

“We tried against a team who has a lot of experience and through the tie the margins have been very small. There were moments where we were better”, Arteta said.

“We gave them two goals and in the tie that was a big advantage to give away.

“You could see there was zero margin for error and we made a big mistake defending the box to concede the goal. Then it was difficult. We tried in many different ways but it’s difficult.”