Thomas Tuchel Admits Bayern Munich Tried To Make His Exit U-turn

Bayern Munich’s outgoing manager, Thomas Tuchel, has admitted that there were negotiations between him and the club for a possible U-turn on the club’s initial decision to sack him at the end of this season.

Thomas Tuchel joined Bayern Munich last season when the club was on the verge of winning the German Bundesliga and were doing well in the Champions League until his arrival.

After he arrived at the German giants, the side were bundled out of the UEFA Champions League and almost lost the Bundesliga title to Borussia Dortmund. They had to wait until the last minute of the campaign to win the title.

In his second season in charge of the team, Thomas Tuchel failed to help the team win any title including the Bundesliga which the club had been winning consistently before he joined them.

The only area Tuchel showed a lot of promise this season was in the Champions League where he led Bayern to the semi-finals and lost controversially to Real Madrid.

Before then, Bayern Munich and Tuchel have already agreed to part ways at the end of the season. Following that announcement, the German giants went to hunt for his successor but all the coaches they considered for the job including Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, turned down the opportunity.

Afterwards, a report went viral that Bayern Munich are working on making a U-turn on the decision to part ways with Tuchel. But ahead of the club’s last game of the season against Hoffenheim on Saturday, May 18, the German tactician said there is no going back.

“This is my last press conference on Säbener Strasse [Bayern’s training centre],” Tuchel said on Friday, May 17.

“The agreement from February remains. There were further discussions, but we have not found an agreement on further cooperation. That’s why the agreement remains.”