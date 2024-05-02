Why Karim Benzema Returned To Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has returned to the club barely one season after departing for Saudi Pro League side, Al Ittihad.

Karim Benzema played for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2023 before he suddenly decided to go to Saudi Arabia even though the Spanish giants were pushing to extend his contract.

Since he arrived at the Middle Eastern club, things have not been as smooth as expected. He has been struggling with form and now fitness issues.

His latest fitness issue, a Muscle injury, forced him to travel back to Real Madrid where he is expected to undergo further examination and medical attention.

Naija News gathered that the arrangement between Real Madrid and Karim Benzema is temporary and doesn’t require the former France international to play for the Spanish giants.

Once the 36-year-old French striker has undergone the medical examination and treatment, he is expected to return to Saudi Arabia to help Al Ittihad finish the last five games of the season.

“Karim Benzema has returned to Real Madrid training ground Valdebebas to undergo further tests and get help with injury treatment”, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on X.

“Al Ittihad confirm they’re grateful to Real Madrid for their help in managing Benzema’s injury.”

Karim Benzema has scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists in 29 games in all competitions for Al Ittihad.