Karim Benzema Set New Club World Cup Record

Former Real Madrid player, Karim Benzema has set a new record in the Club World Cup as this year’s edition of the tournament kicked off on Tuesday night.

Karim Benzema who left Real Madrid for Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ittihad, during last summer’s transfer window, became the first player to score in four successive Club World Cup editions as he helped his club beat Auckland City 3-0.

Benzema completed the scoring after goals from Romarinho and former Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante.

Al-Ittihad surprised Auckland City of New Zealand, who were representing Oceania, by scoring three goals in the space of eleven minutes of the first half.

Five minutes after Brazilian attacker Romarinho’s deflected goal in the 29th minute, Kante extended the lead with a fantastic shot following a loose pass in the box.

Benzema completed the scoring run in the 40th minute, setting up Friday’s encounter with Al Ahly of Egypt in the second round of the competition.

The Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense will play the winners in the semi-finals.

The European champions, Manchester City, have automatically advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. The Premier League champions will face either Leon of Mexico or Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan on December 19.

Benzema, 35, is making his sixth appearance in the Club World Cup. He has taken part in five of them with Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Story continues below advertisement



He has competed in and won the Club World Cup in four different years: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022.