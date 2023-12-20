2023 Club World Cup Final: Haaland, De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku Out 

Coach Pep Guardiola will be without three of some of his most prominent players, Erling Haaland, Kelvin De Bruyne, and Jeremy Doku during the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup final.

The organizers of the competition, FIFA, have a law that prohibits players who didn’t feature in the Club World Cup squad for the semi-finals from playing in the final.

Recall that when Manchester City took on Asian champions, Urawa Reds of Japan in the Club World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, Guardiola didn’t name Haaland, De Bruyne, and Jeremy Doku in the squad.

However, the three players traveled with the squad to Saudi Arabia and watched the game from the stands to the admiration of the fans.

In their absence, Manchester City beat the Japanese club 3-0, courtesy of an own goal from Marius Hoibraten, and then goals from Mateo Kovacic, and Bernardo Silva sealed the victory.

Erling Haaland didn’t make the squad because he is currently battling to recover from an injury. Jeremy Doku is also battling fitness issues and Kelvin De Bruyne is just returning from a prolonged injury layoff.

Hence, Guardiola decided not to risk them in a game he knew he didn’t need too much effort to win due to the status of their opponent.

Unfortunately, that decision could stand against Manchester City when they face a more formidable side, Fluminense on Friday, December 22. It will be interesting to see how Guardiola copes against the Brazilian giants without three of his best players.

Fluminense is the reigning champion of Copa Libertadores, the South American version of the Champions League. They defeated African champions Al Ahly 2-0 in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Monday.