Independiente Gives Update On Health Status Of Carlos Tevez

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker, Carlos Tevez is currently battling chest pains and was rushed to the hospital over the health condition.

Reports claimed that Carlos Tevez was taken to a clinic in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of San Isidro on Tuesday, April 23, and spent the night there.

The 40-year-old retired Argentina international is said to have been discharged from the hospital and is expected to undergo a round of medical checkups today, April 24, at another hospital.

Note that Carlos Tevez started his football career at the Argentine club, Boca Juniors, in 2001 and then played for another Argentine club, Corinthians, before he moved to Europe in 2006.

His first club in Europe was West Ham United, but he attained international prominence when he moved to Manchester United in 2007 and then Manchester City in 2009.

Tevez had spells at Juventus, and Shanghai Shenhua before he returned to Boca Juniors for a third spell in 2018. He retired from professional football in 2021 and then took to coaching.

Carlos Tevez is currently coaching Independiente in Argentina. He started managing the club in 2023.

After Tevez was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, the Argentine club announced on their X page that the series of tests their manager underwent was “satisfactory”.

“Our coach, Carlos Tevez, went to the La Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro with chest pain”, the club wrote on their X page.

“They carried out the corresponding tests and they were satisfactory.

“Today he will continue with a series of tests scheduled in advance as part of a general checkup.”