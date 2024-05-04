Erik Ten Hag Insists He Is Not Leaving Manchester United

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag is ready to hold on to his job as long as possible despite pressure from the media and fans over the poor form of his team.

Erik Ten Hag is in his second season in charge of Manchester United but he has not been able to take the side to the expected heights.

Last season, the Dutch tactician was able to qualify United for the UEFA Champions League campaign by finishing third in the league. However, this season, they are battling to finish 6th.

So far this season, Ten Hag and his boys have recorded 12 defeats, 6 draws, and 16 wins in the Premier League. This performance left them in the 6th spot, a point above 7th-placed Newcastle United, and 6 points below 5th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Even though Erik ten Hag won a Carabao Cup last season and he is on the verge of winning the FA Cup for the club this season, most critics believe that the Dutchman is not good enough for the Red Devils.

Hence, there have been a series of speculations that Manchester United’s new part owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering appointing a new manager at the end of this season.

Note that Ratcliffe is in charge of the club’s sporting business like transfers and appointment of coaches.

Amid the uncertainty in his future at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag told ViaPlay NL that quitting the Red Devils is not in his plans.

He said: “I assume that I will be Manchester United manager next year.

“I signed a long-term deal consciously and I am not a person who walks away.”

Note that Manchester United will be in action against Crystal Palace at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6.